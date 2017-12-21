BPSC Recruitment 2017: Application Process For Combined Competitive Exam (Main) To Begin Tomorrow Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application form candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam for the 60th to 62nd Common Combined Competitive Exam for the Main examination.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application form candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam for the 60th to 62nd Common Combined Competitive Exam for the Main examination. The date for the main examination has not been announced yet and will be notified later. The preliminary exam was conducted on February 12, 2017. The online application for the main examination will begin from December 22, 2017. The candidates would have to pay application fee first before they could fill application form.



The application fee could either be paid online through the medium of an e-challan. After paying the application fee, candidates would need to fill the details into their respective applicant dashboard. The last date to pay application fee is January 15, 2018. The last date to fill application form online is January 25, 2018. Applicants would also need to submit the print out of the completed application form with their signature at the designated place and along with the copies of the required documents by February 6, 2018 in the commission office.



The Main exam will be conducted for three subjects out of which two will be compulsory and one will be optional. The compulsory subjects would include General Hindi and General Knowledge (two papers). Among the optional subject, applicants would have the option to choose from a list of 34 subjects.



Each paper will be of 3 hours duration. General Hindi will be of 100 marks. Each paper in General Knowledge will be of 300 marks. Optional subject will also carry 300 marks.



