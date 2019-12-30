'YouTube Videos Helped Me': Bihar Judicial Service Exam Topper Siya Shruti

Siya Shruti had completed LLB from Chanakya National Law University in 2015.

In November, Bihar Public Service Commission had declared the Judical Service exam result was declared in which Patna girl Siya Shruti had topped. The news of Siya Shruti acing one of the toughest state level exams with a first position came few days after Mayank Pratap Singh became the youngest candidate to top the Rajasthan Judicial Service exam.

Siya Shruti had completed LLB from Chanakya National Law University in 2015. She was in a full time job and left it to prepare for the Judicial Service exam. Her father, a lawyer by profession, has motivated her a lot.

She has shared details of her journey from a student to a full time job holder to a state topper and told NDTV how watching YouTube videos helped her in the exam preparation.

Q: Did you expect to be the topper?

A: I was confident of clearing the exam after I attempted the written exams and interview. I was not expecting the first rank but was sure of getting a rank between 30-40.

Q: How did you prepare for the exam?

A: It took me 6-8 months to complete the syllabus of Bihar Judicial Service Exam. I had started my preparation with the main exam syllabus first, unlike many students who begin their preparation with the prelims syllabus. This is because I was confident that if one prepares the main exam syllabus properly, one can attempt the prelims exam as many questions in the prelims are asked from main syllabus. I had started preparing for the prelims just a month before the exam.

Q: Did you attend coaching classes for the exam?

A: No, I didn't join any coaching classes for the exam. I left my job for the exam. I prepared for the exam under the mentorship of Kishore Prasad. I also utilized my three years of job experience in the preparation.

Q: How did social media help you in the exam?

A: I had deactivated all the social media accounts before my preparation and that had helped me in proper time management. However I followed YouTube videos for preparation and they did help me a lot.

Q: Any exam tips you would like to give to your juniors who are preparing for the exam?

A: Go through previous year question papers. Solve as many MCQs as you can. For keeping abreast with general knowledge and current affairs read at least one page daily. Make a time table and follow it strictly. Internet is a good resource for learning.

Stay away from those who demotivate you. Follow a stress busting routine that would keep you relaxed and focused.

Siya Shruti is one among the two girls in the top 10 list. She shares the top 10 list with Sanam Hayat who has secured 9th rank in the exam.

Law graduates in the age group of 22-35 years had participated in the exam.

