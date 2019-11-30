Siya Shruti Tops Bihar Judicial Service Exam

Bihar Judicial Services Exam Result Declared @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

The final result of the 30th Bihar Judicial Service exam has been declared. The result comes a year after the preliminary exam, first selection level, was held. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had conducted the recruitment in three phases-preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview.

Siya Shruti has topped the exam. Shashank Sheakhar and Gaurav have secured the second and third position, respectively.

Siya Shruti is the first woman to have topped the Bihar Judicial Service exam since 2009. As per reports, she is a student of the Patna University and shares the top 10 list with Sanam Hayat, another student from the university who has secured 9th rank in the exam. Siya Shruti is a first year law student.

The merit list is available on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Law graduates in the age group of 22-35 years are eligible to take the exam.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan a 21 year old law graduate has topped the state judicial service exam. With this extraordinary feat, the topper Mayank Pratap Singh, has become the youngest person to be a civil judge in the country. Of the total number of candidates who have been declared successful in the Rajasthan Judicial Service exam, more than 50% are female candidates. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had congratulated the toppers.

