Bihar SHS Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 1068 Lab Technician Posts, Apply Here

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2025: The State Health Society (SHS), Bihar has invited applications for 1068 posts of Laboratory Technician and Senior Laboratory Technician for the year 2025. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the post starting September 1, 2025 (10 am) on the official website of the SHS- shs.bihar.gov.in.

The vacancy provides a minimum of three years of job stability. Candidates must apply before September 15, 2025 (6 pm).

Bihar Laboratory Technician Recruitment: Vacancy Distribution

Of the total 1068 Lab technician posts, 433 are for Unreserved Category (UR), 106 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 166 for Schedule Caste (SC), 13 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 198 for Economically Backward Classes (EBC), 113 for Backward Classes (BC), 38 for WBC. 7 applications are invited for Senior Lab technicians.

Bihar SHS Laboratory Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for the post of Laboratory Technician must have passed Class 12 with subjects as Physics, Chemistry and Biology. They must have graduated with a Bachelor's in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT)/Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) from any recognized university.

Those applying for the post of senior Laboratory Technician must have a M.Sc. Medical Microbiology/ General Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with or without DMLT and a 2 years of work experience. Those with a three experience and a B.Sc. Microbiology with DMLT/B.Sc. Biotechnology with DMLT can also apply.

The minimum age of candidate applying for the post is 21 year and the maximum age is 37 years for EWS category candidates, 40 years for BC/EBC, EWS (Female)/Unreserved, 42 years for ST/SC category candidates.

Bihar SHS Recruitment: How To Download Official Notice?

Visit the official website - shs.bihar.gov.in.

Under the "Human Resource" section, click on "Advertisement".

Then, click on "Application for the post of Lab Technician".

The notification will be automatically downloaded.

Save the notification for future reference.

The application link will become active on September 1 under the vacancy notification on the official website. Salary for Lab Technician and Senior Lab technician is Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 24,000.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification containing the detailed education qualification required for the post here- "Bihar SHS Recruitment 2025".