BPSC Civil Services 2019: Application For Main Examination To Begin On March 12

BPSC will begin application for Civil Services Main exam on March 12, 2019

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the application schedule for the 64th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The online application process for Bihar Civil Services Main exam will begin on March 12, 2019. The Preliminary examination was conducted on December 16, 2018 and 2,95,444 candidates from across the state sat for the examination. The commission released the result for the preliminary exam on February 24, 2019. Out of the candidates who appeared in the examination, 19,109 qualified for the BPSC 64th Civil Services Main examination.

Candidates who have qualified in the BPSC prelims exam will be able to submit application fee online from March 12 to March 26, 2019. The last date to submit application online is April 2, 2019. The last date for submitting hard copy of application form along with required documents via speed post/ registered post is April 15, 2019 by 5:00 pm.

The online application link will be available after 11:00 am on the next day of paying application fee.

The 64th Civil Service Main Exam will be conducted in the last week of June 2019.

The Main exam will be conducted for three subjects out of which two will be compulsory. The two compulsory subjects are General Hindi and General Studies. The exam for General Hindi will be of 100 marks. The exam for General Studies will have two papers and both papers will carry 300 marks each.

There are 34 optional subjects out of which the candidate has to choose only one. There will be just one paper for the optional subject carrying 300 marks.

