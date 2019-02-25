BPSC Releases Prelims Result for 64th Civil Services Exam

BPSC Prelims Result for 64th Civil Services exam is now available @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for 64th Bihar Civil Services Prelims Exam. Along with the result, the commission has also released the final answer key based on which the result has been prepared. The examination was held at 808 exam centres located in 35 districts of the state. The exam was conducted on December 16, 2018 and 2,95,444 candidates from across the state sat for the examination. Out of the candidates who appeared in the examination, 19,109 have qualified for the BPSC 64th Civil Services Main examination.

The category-wise cut off for BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Exam is given below:

BPSC 64th Bihar Civil Services Prelims Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to BPSC's official website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link provided on the home page.

Step three: The result will open in pdf format.

Step four: Download the pdf and check for your roll number.

BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims Result Direct Link

Among the qualified candidates, 9320 are from General category, 2689 are from Scheduled Caste category, 131 are from Scheduled Tribe category, 3357 are from EBC category, 2138 are from BC category, 573 are from BC (Female category). 621 candidates have qualified in the PwD category and 280 have qualified for the seats reserved for ex-freedom fighters' grandchildren.

