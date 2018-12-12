Bihar Public Service Commission To Begin Child Development Project Officer Main Exam From January 19

BPSC has released the main exam schedule for recruitment of Child Development Project Officer

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for Child Development Project Officer Main Examination. The Main examination will begin on January 19, 2019 and end on January 23, 2019. The exam will be conducted in one session on each scheduled day from 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. The admit cards for the Child Development Project Officer Main Examination will be released on the Commission's official website one week prior to the exam. Admit cards will not be sent via post.

The detailed program for the Child Development Project Officer Main Examination 2018 is given below:

January 19, 2019 - General Hindi

January 20, 2019 - General Studies Paper I

January 21, 2019 - General Studies Paper II

January 23, 2019 - Optional paper selected by the candidate at the time of registration for the exam

Bihar Public Service Commission had released the result for the Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination on September 18, 2018. Out of the 39,364 candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam, 424 were declared qualified to move to the second stage of the selection process which is the Main examination.

Through this recruitment, the commission will fill 30 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer.

