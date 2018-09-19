BPSC Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result Released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam was conducted on July 15, 2018 at 112 exam centres in 5 districts in the state. A total of 39364 candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam and based on the performance in the preliminary exam 424 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing in the main examination.

The list of the qualified candidates is available on the official BPSC website.

BPSC Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link available on the official website.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check your roll number in the merit list.

The cut off for Preliminary examination is as follows:

General - 98

General (Women) - 91

Scheduled Caste - 90

Scheduled Caste (Women) - 80

EBC - 92

EBC (Women) - 85

BC - 95

BC (Women) - 89

PH (Blind) - 85

PH (Deaf-Dumb) - 84

PH (Motor) - 91

Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters from Bihar - 90

Information on Main examination for BPSC Child Development Project Officer recruitment will be released at a later date.

Click here for more Jobs News