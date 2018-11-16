BPSC Releases Main Exam Notice For Child Development Project Officer Recruitment; Details Inside

BPSC Releases Main Exam Notice For Child Development Project Officer Post

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for Main Examination for selection of Child Development Project officer. The application process for Main examination will begin on November 22, 2018. The Main examination has been scheduled tentatively on January 19, 2019. The examination will be conducted for four papers. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will be called for interview. Only candidates who had qualified in the preliminary exam conducted on July 15, 2018 are eligible to apply for the Main examination.

Important Dates

Commencement of application process: November 22, 2018

Last date to pay application fee: December 5, 2018

Last date to fill application form: December 11, 2018

Last date for hard copy of application form to reach BPSC office: December 20, 2018 by 5:00 pm

Application Process

Candidates would need to complete the online application form which will be released on the official website for BPSC. Candidates would need to pay the application fee in order to complete the process. After filling the application form and submitting it online, they would need to download the hard copy of the application form from the dashboard and send it to the following address with requisite documents mentioned in the official notification:

Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna 800001

