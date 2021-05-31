Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer Main Exam Registration Deadline Extended

BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration deadline extended till June 14.

Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration deadline has been extended till June 14, the state public service commission, BPSC, has notified. The hard copy of the application form should reach the office of the Commission by June 21, it has added in the notification. Registration for the main exam had begun on May 12.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of the preliminary exam held on February 7. A total of 3,995 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam.

BPSC will select candidates to fill 533 vacancies in the Assistant Prosecution Officer post through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The recruitment was announced in February 2020. The main exam will have 7 papers. Candidates who qualify the main exam will appear for the interview, which will be of 100 marks.

The Commission has postponed the Bihar 66th Combined Competitive main examination which was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 8. A total of 8,997 candidates were shortlisted for the exam on the basis of a preliminary exam which was held on December 27, 2020. The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and the interview. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

