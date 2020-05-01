Bihar Announces Assistant Engineer Vacancies; Apply From Next Week

BPSC has announced Assistant Engineer vacancies and will begin application soon

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has advertised recruitment notice for Assistant Engineer vacancies. These vacancies are available with the Town Development and Housing Department of the Bihar government. The engineer vacancies are available for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines.

There are 192 vacancies in Civil Engineering discipline, 61 in Mechanical engineering discipline, and 2 in Electrical engineering discipline. Apart from this, there are some vacancies reserved for wards of freedom fighters and PwD candidates.

The online registration process will begin from next week, on May 4 and will conclude on May 18. After registration candidates will have time till May 25 to make the application fee.

The last date to complete online application form filling is June 2. After completing the application process, applicants need to send in a hard copy of their application form and required documents to the Commission office by speed post or registered post. This should reach the commission office by 5:00 pm on June 10, 2020.

The applicant must have completed engineering degree in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering from an AICTE approved institute.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limits is 37 years for general category, 40 years for Backward Classes, OBC, and general category women candidates, and 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in a written examination. Written exam will be held for 6 papers out of which 4 will be compulsory and 2 will be elective.

