BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card Released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) Preliminary Competitive Examination which is to be held in September. The admit card is available on the official website and can be downloaded directly using roll number or registration number, whichever is applicable.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter your roll number and registration number in the space provided.

Step four: Download your admit card.

After downloading your admit card, go through all the details mentioned and make sure that the details mentioned are correct. In case of any discrepancy, contact the Commission's office immediately.

The Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination will be held on September 15 and 16, 2018.

Candidates are advised not to wait till the last moment to download their admit card.

