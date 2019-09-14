Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Announces Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2019

BPSC announces Assistant Engineer recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released recruitment advertisement for Assistant Engineer in Civil and Mechanical disciplines. There are 10 vacancies available for Mechanical Engineers and 18 vacancies for Civil Engineers with the Minor Water Resources Department, Government of India. The online registration for Assistant Engineer recruitment will begin from September 16, 2019. The selection will be done through a written examination. The Commission will release the date for the written examination later.

The online registration for this recruitment will begin on September 16 and conclude on September 26, 2019. Last date to pay application fee online is September 30, 2019. After payment of application fee, candidates will have time till October 4.

After submitting the application form online, candidates are also required to send hard copy of their application to the Commission office. The last date for receiving hard copy of the application forms is October 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

Candidates must note that they will be able to pay application fee online only on the next day (after 11:00 am) of completing the registration process.

Candidates applying for the recruitment must have a degree in Civil/ Mechanical Engineering or an equivalent degree.

The written test will be conducted for six papers out of which 4 are compulsory and 2 are optional. All papers will be objective in nature. The 4 compulsory papers include General English, General Hindi, General Studies, and General Engineering Science. Out of these, General Hindi and General English are only qualifying in nature. The two optional papers will be from Civil/Mechanical engineering discipline. Each paper will be of one hour duration and carry 100 marks.

