In Bihar, 1175 Job Applications Rejected. Reason: 'Over-Age'

1175 job applications for the Bihar 65th Combined Competitive Exam have been rejected. The reason, cited by the Bihar Public Service Commission, is the applicants are over-age candidates who are defying the age limit criteria required for the job.

The preliminary test for the 65th Combined Competitive Exam will be held on October 15. The exam will be held in one session from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Candidates whose applications have been rejected can raise objections against the Commission's decision till September 17. Candidates have to correspond with the Bihar Public Service Commission, in this regard, through emails. The email address for correspondence is bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

The maximum age for candidates belonging to general and EWS category is 37 years for males and 40 years for females. While 510 male candidates are in the reject list, 65 females are in the same list too.

For candidates belonging to SC/ ST category, the upper age limit is 42 years.

The maximum age for economically backward classes / backward classes is 40 years.

The age shall be reckoned as on August 1, 2019, said the Commission.

As per reports, more than 4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

