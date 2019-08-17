BPSC Announces Prelims Exam Date For 65th Combined Competitive Exam

BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam date has been announced

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for 65th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The 65th BPSC prelims exam will be conducted on October 15 in one session from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The exam date is tentative and can be changed later as per administrative requirements. The Commission will be filling 434 vacancies available with various state government departments. The vacancies available are of Level -7 or Level - 9.

The BPSC Prelims exam will be objective in nature and will comprise questions from General Studies topic. The exam will be of two hours duration and will have 150 questions.

The questions will cover topics such as General Science, Current events of National and International importance, Special features of history of India and Bihar, General Geography, Main geographical features of Bihar and its important rivers, Polity and Economy of Bihar, Main changes in the economy of Bihar after independence, National freedom struggle and Bihar's contribution to it, and questions to test General Mental Ability.

Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary exam will become eligible for the BPSC 65th Main examination. Candidates due to appear for the prelims exam can check the detailed syllabus from the official website of the Commission.

The admit card for the BPSC prelims exam will be released before the exam on the official BPSC website.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.