BPRD Announces 219 Vacancies On Deputation Basis

BPRD recruitment details will be available on its official website, bprd.nic.in

The Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD), Ministry of Home Affairs has released an advertisement to fill up more than 200 posts on deputation basis. The numbers of vacancies are subject to change, said BPRD in a notification. The eligibility conditions and application proforma are available on our website www.bprd.nic.in. Suitable and eligible officers/officials may apply through proper channel within a period of 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement on Employment News.

BPRD has announced a total number of 219 vacancies.

Read: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Announces Jobs For Graduates; Details Here

The vacancies announced in BPRD recruitment in deputation include Research Scientific Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspector of Police, Staff Car Driver, Assistant Director, Band Platoon/Ct., Deputy Superintendent of Police(Training/Instructor), Drill Instructor, Syce, Cooks/Helper and many others.

Read: Railway JE Exam Begins Next Week; Exam Pattern In Detail

The vacancies also involve Safai Karmachari, Language Interpreter, Training Officer, Constable and Assistant posts.

Read: SBI PO Prelims In June. Know Exam Pattern

The application forms can be submitted at the following address: The Director General, Bureau of Police Research & Development, NH -8, Near Mahipalpur Beside SSB Office, New Delhi-110037

Click here for more Jobs News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.