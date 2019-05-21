Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Announces Jobs For Graduates; Details Here

LIC Recruitment 2019 For 8581 ADO Posts; Apply At Licindia.in

Graduates are eligible for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC India). A total of 8581 vacancies have been announced by LIC India for the ADO recruitment, application process for which has already begun. Candidates can apply latest by June 9. As a part of the job profile, candidates shall have to sponsor suitable persons to be appointed as life insurance agents, train them and help them to sell insurance policies. The job also includes interacting with customers and providing after sales service.

The upper age limit for the applicants is 30 years (general category), 33 years (OBC- other than those in the creamy layer) and 35 years (SC/ST category).

"Selection will be made on the basis of on-line test followed by an Interview of candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination," reads the official notification.

The preliminary exam will consist of questions from reasoning ability, numerical ability and English language. Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for main examination.

The preliminary exam will be held on July 6 and July 13. Admit cards for the exam will be released June 29 onwards.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC categories can opt for pre-exam training. Such candidates can exercise the option while registering on-line application.

