Admit Card For BIS Scientist Exam To Be Released This Week

BIS Scientist Exam 2018; Admit Cards, Exam Pattern, Date, Other Details New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will conduct online exam for Scientist B post on 15 April 2018. Admit cards for the exam will be released on 7 April 2018 (Saturday). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of BIS at bis.org.in, as and when it is released. The online exam will be held at 45 cities. The exam will comprise of questions from reasoning, English language, technical knowledge of the concerned discipline and quantitative aptitude totaling to 200 marks. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam.



'The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests,' reads the official notification.



In order to qualify, candidates shall have to secure minimum 50% in 'technical knowledge of concerned discipline' and minimum 100 marks in total. Candidates who qualify the online exam will appear for the interview.



On the exam day candidates shall have to take the admit card, photo identity proof and photo copy of the ID proof. 'Though the duration of the examination is 2 hours candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 4 hours including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions,' clarifies the exam conducting body about the reporting time.



Photo ID proof can be PAN Card or Passport or Permanent Driving Licence or Voter's Card or Bank/ Post Office Passbook with photograph or valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University or Aadhar/ E-Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph.



