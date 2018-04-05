Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key Released @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Here Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar TET 2016 answer key on the official website today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar TET 2016 answer key can be accessed from the official website till April 6. Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar TET 2016 answer key on the official website today. The answer keys can be accessed from the official website till April 6. According to the statement released by BSEB, the candidates may raise their objections till April 7, 2018. Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) is commonly known as Bihar TET or BTET.



Bihar Board or BSEB had published the result for

BTET 2016 Answer Key: How to check

The candidates who are searching for Bihar TET 2016 answer key may follow these steps to check the answer keys:



Step 1: Go to official BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in



Step 2: Click on the BTET 2016 answer key link from the "Events and notifications" tab.



Step 3: Check the answer keys from next page open.



Or



The aspirants may check their Bihar TET 2016 answer keys from this link:



The answer keys have been provided for all the subjects on the PDF file. The objections regarding the Bihar TET 2016 answer keys can be submitted online at biharboard.ac.in website. The objections will be released till 5.00 PM on April 7 and the board will not accept objections submitted after that.



