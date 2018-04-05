Bihar TET 2016 Answer Key Released @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Here

Bihar Board or BSEB had published the result for BTET 2017 in September, 2017. The result was released by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore on the official website. Replicating the dismal performance of 10th and 12th board exams 2017, only 18 per cent of the candidates who appeared for BTET qualified the exam. The exam was conducted on July 23, 2017 at 348 exam centres across the state.
BTET 2016 Answer Key: How to check
The candidates who are searching for Bihar TET 2016 answer key may follow these steps to check the answer keys:
Step 1: Go to official BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the BTET 2016 answer key link from the "Events and notifications" tab.
Step 3: Check the answer keys from next page open.
Or
The aspirants may check their Bihar TET 2016 answer keys from this link: Click here
