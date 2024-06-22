Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Postponed Due To "Unavoidable Reasons"

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was initially set for June 26 to 28, due to "unavoidable reasons". The date for conducting examination will be published later, as per the notice.

The official notification, published in Hindi, reads: "In the context of rule-4 of Bihar School Special Teacher Rules, 2023, in the sequence of release no - PR 238/2024, the teacher candidates appearing in the Competency Test, 2024 (second) of teachers of local body, all district education officers, all district program officers (establishment) and all concerned are informed that the Competency Test, 2024 (second) to be held in both the shifts from 26.06.2024 to 28.06.2024 is postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The date of conducting the said examination will be published later."



This comes after the postponement of joint CSIR-UGC-NET and UGC-NET exams amid a paper leak controversy.

"The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said in a circular.

The Ministry of Education canceled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, just a day after it was held.