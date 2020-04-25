Bihar Candidates Demand STET 2019 Result Declaration, Speed Up Teacher Recruitment Process

Bihar candidates request government to declare STET 2019 result, complete teacher recruitment process

As administrative offices in Bihar open, candidates' demand for the government to hold Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has intensified. Candidates are demanding that the state government should take cognizance of their demands and release the remaining merit list for Bihar TET exam and begin the process for teacher recruitment.

One user says that over 1 lakh candidates passed TET in 2017 and got a chance to apply for recruitment only in 2019. The delay in recruitment process in hard on candidates who are also facing financial hardships in the face of unemployment.

The delay in Teacher recruitment is due to the delay by NCTE in replying to the NIOS affiliation matter.

Candidates are also demanding that the government release the result for BSTET 2019 exam. The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) was announced in December last year. The examination was held on January 28. The government had also held the eligibility exam for Physical Education instructor as well.

Several twitter handles have taken up the cause and are tweeting constantly to the Bihar Government about the delay in teacher recruitment process.

Candidates are also requesting that the newly created teacher posts should be added to the STET 2019 recruitment and consolidated result should be announced.

One twitter user said that the government should integrate 37,000 posts under STET 2019 and 34,000 newly created posts approved by the state cabinet and announce the recruitment result. Government's response on the candidates' demands is awaited.

While Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is held to determine eligibility of teachers for primary classes (class 1-5) and for upper primary classes (class 6-8), STET is held for class 9-12 teachers.

Click here for more Jobs News