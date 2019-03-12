Bihar Technical Services Commission Announces 6,379 Junior Engineer Vacancies

Bihar Technical Services Commission will recruit 6,379 Junior Engineers

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has announced 6,379 vacancies for Junior Engineer post. The online application form is available on the Commission's official website since yesterday and the last date to apply is April 15, 2019. The candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of merit in diploma exam and work experience in contractual employment.

The application fee is Rs. 200 for all candidates except for SC, ST, OBC, and female candidates who have to pay only Rs. 50 as application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have completed diploma in engineering from an AICTE approved institute.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit for general male candidates is 37 years, for general female candidates is 40 years, for backward and other backward classes candidates is 40 years, and for SC/ST category candidates is 42 years.

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on the basis of merit in the diploma course. The maximum mark which will be allotted based on diploma certificate marks is 75.

25 marks will be allotted on the basis of work experience as Junior Engineer in contractual employment. For each full employment year, 5 marks will be given. In case, a candidate was employed partially for an year then number of days the candidates has worked will be multiplied by 5 and the resultant will be divided by 365 to determine the points for that year.

