Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Recruitment Drive For 6,338 Posts Begins Today

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will begin the registration process today for filling 6,338 posts. The registration window will be open till May 24.

Under the Bihar health department applications are invited to fill 3,706 vacancies in Specialist medical officer and 2,632 vacancies in general medical officer post, the Commission has notified. Applications will be invited online from May 4 to May 24, it has added.

Details regarding the educational qualification, age limit, work experience and selection criteria is given in the job notification. The age limit will be considered as on August 1, 2020.

The Commission is currently conducting the registration for fish broadcasting officer, fish development officer and ophthalmic assistant posts. The registration window for these posts will close tomorrow.

