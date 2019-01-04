Bihar To Recruit 1.4 Lakh Teachers By November: Report

The schedule for teachers' recruitment has been issued and the vacant posts will be filled up by November

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday said the process for filling up vacant posts of teachers would be completed by the end of November 2019. Mr Verma, however, did not specify the number of teaching posts that would be filled by November. Official sources said the Bihar education department has issued a schedule to fill up one lakh teaching posts in primary schools and 40,000 in secondary and higher secondary schools of the state.

The schedule for teachers' recruitment has been issued and the vacant posts will be filled up by November, the minister said while replying to a query by JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad on paucity of faculty members in high schools .

Not satisfied with the minister's reply, the RJD members rushed to well of the House, while raising anti-government slogans.

They, however, returned to their seats after Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary assured them that he would consult with the education department on the issue.

