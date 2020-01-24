Bihar STET 2019 Admit Card Released For Candidates Who Submitted Two Applications

Bihar STET admit cards have been released on the official website

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 for candidates who had applied for the exam twice. In case of candidates who submitted the application twice, only one application has been accepted by the Board. The Board has also released the list of candidates who had submitted two application forms along with application number for the accepted form.

Such candidates can check from the BSEB website which application has been accepted and note down the corresponding application number.

Candidates who had applied for the teacher's eligibility test can download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

Bihar STET 2019 Admit Card: Download Here

The board had released the admit cards for all other candidates earlier.

BSEB had announced 25,270 teacher vacancies for Secondary School classes (class 9 and 10) and 12,065 teacher vacancies for Senior Secondary School classes (class 11 and 12).

BSTET exam will be held for two papers. Paper I is for teachers of Secondary School and Paper II is for Senior Secondary School. Paper I will be held in morning session (from 10 am to 12:30 pm) and paper II will be held in afternoon session (2 pm to 4:30 pm).

The examination will be objective in nature. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Both papers will have 100 subject-specific questions and 50 questions pertaining to teaching methodology and research aptitude.

