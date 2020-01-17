Bihar STET Admit Card Released. Direct Link Here

BSTET admit card has been released on the official website at bsebstet2019.in.

BSTET admit card: Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has released the BSTET admit card (or Bihar STET admit card) today. The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test or BSTET admit card has been released on the official website at bsebstet2019.in. According to reports, the BSTET exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The registration process for this eligibility test was held till December 25, 2019.

BSTET admit card: Direct link

Candidates may download their BSTET admit card from the direct link provided here:

BSTET admit card direct link

BSTET admit card: How to download

Candidates may download their BSTET admit card by following the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTET

Step 2: Click on the link "Download Admit Card for Secondary Teacher Ability Test, 2019"given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page (a direct link has been provided above), enter your application number and date of birth details

Step 4: After entering the code shown there, click login

Step 5: Download your Bihar STET admit card from the next page

The BSTET registration, which was once concluded in September last year, was re-opened in December last year.

BSEB had advertised 25,270 teacher posts for secondary classes and 12,065 teacher posts for higher secondary classes.

STET will be conducted for two papers. Paper I will be conducted for selection of Secondary School Teachers and Paper II will be conducted for selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers.

To be eligible for Paper I, a candidate must have a graduation degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized institute. For paper II, applicant must have a post-graduation degree in a relevant subject along with B.Ed.

Minimum qualifying marks in the STET is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 45 per cent for reserved category candidates. The Bihar STET scores will be valid for seven years in which time a candidate can apply for teacher recruitment with the Bihar government on the basis of their STET score.

BSEB had also announced recruitment for PE teacher and released the admit cards for the Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test (PEHIT) in the first week of December.

