Bihar Police Steno Assistant SI Exam Rescheduled

BPSSC reschedules Bihar Police Steno Assistant exam.

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has rescheduled the written exam for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector to December 27. The exam will be held in two shifts. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on October 16.

Notification

A total of 133 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Out of the total number of vacancies, 41 posts are reserved for women candidates.

The exam will comprise two papers. The first paper will carry 100 marks in total. Candidates have to secure minimum 30 marks in the paper in order to be declared qualified. The second paper will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the paper. In the second paper, for every wrong answer 0.2 marks will be deducted.

On the basis of the written exam result number of candidates equaling 6 times the vacancy number will be shortlisted for next selection levels.

Shortlisted candidates will appear for dictation and typing tests.

The final merit list will be based on the written exam. The cut off marks in the written exam will be 40%. Details of the cut off marks set for different categories is given in the notification.

