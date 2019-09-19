BPSSC Releases Final Selection List For Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment

Bihar Police has released final result for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment process. The Commission, in 2018, had announced 174 vacancies for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector and had conducted prelims exam for 6952 candidates. The prelims exam was conducted on August 26, 2018. A total of 2820 candidates qualified to appear for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the prelims exam.

The main exam for recruitment of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector was conducted on March 17, 2019. The exam was conducted in two sessions. 2355 candidates qualified in the main exam.

The stenography and typing test for the main exam qualified candidates was conducted on August 23 and August 24, 2019.

438 candidates qualified in the Skill Test and were called for document verification process which was conducted from September 12 to September 14, 2019.

After document verification process, 405 candidates were found eligible. From among these, the Commission has prepared a list of 173 candidates and has released the final selection list. One vacancy has remained vacant after the process is over.

Candidates can check the final result, cut off and selection list for Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment here.

