Bihar Police Result 2020 Released @ Csbc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Bihar Police result 2020: The Bihar Police results is available at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police result 2020: Bihar Central Selection board of Constables (CSBC) has released CSBC Bihar Police results for the written examination held in January and March for selection of Constables. The CSBC result can be downloaded from the official website. The Bihar Police result is available at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results using their registration id. Bihar Police result statement from the CSBC said the details about next stage (PET) will be released on press by end of this month.

Bihar Police cut-off details have also been released on the official website. The cut-off details can also be accessed from the direct link of CSBC result provided here under.

CSBC had announced 11,880 Constable vacancies available with Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). The application process was conducted in October.

More than 10 lakh candidates had participated in the written examinations held in two days. The Bihar Police results have been released now for the Physical efficiency Test or PET.

According to the Bihar Police result statement from the CSBC, it is necessary for candidates to participate in the PET and document verification for being recruited in the force. It also said the rules and regulations regarding the PET have already been notified on the official notification released earlier for the constable recruitment.

The Bihar Police admit card for the PET will also be released on the official portal of CSBC.

The list of documents to be carried along with the Bihar Police admit card for the PET has also been notified with the constable results statement.

