Bihar Police Constable Result Out: What's Next?

Bihar police constable result has been declared. The Central Selection board of Constables (CSBC) has released the results for the written examination held in January and March. The result also being referred as the CSBC result can be downloaded from the official website.

Bihar Police Constable Result

Candidates will be able to check their results using their registration id. Bihar Police result statement from the CSBC said the details about next stage (PET) will be released on press by end of this month.

Bihar Police Constable Result: What's Next?

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be called for physical efficiency test (PET) or physical measurement test (PMT).

Details regarding the test will be released by the CSBC by the end of this month.

The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of total marks scored by candidates in the PET and PMT round.

The recruitment was notified in October 2019. Over 11,880 constable will be recruited in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

