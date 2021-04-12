CSBC Bihar Constable Final Result Declared

The CSBC result is available on the official website of the board.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has declared the final result of the exam held for selection of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion. The CSBC result is available on the official website of the board.

CSBC Bihar Final Result

Bihar Police Constable: District Allotment List

The board has asked the qualified candidates to collect their appointment letter from the board's office from April 26 to May 25. Candidates have been asked to carry documents while collecting the appointment letter. Details of the documents can be found from the notifications available on the website.

The recruitment was notified in 2019 through which applications were invited from candidates to fill 11,880 vacancies. The written exam was held on January 12, 2020 and March 8, 2020. The result was declared on June 8, 2020. Based on the written exam a total of 59,402 candidates were selected for the physical efficiency test.

The physical efficiency test was held from December 7, 2020 to January 30, 2021 and February 4, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July, 2020; it was however postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CSBC has recently conducted a written exam on March 14 and March 21 for filling a total of 8,415 vacancies. The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

