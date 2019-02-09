CSBC Releases Final Result For Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam

CSBC releases final result for Driver Constable and Fireman Driver recruitment

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the list of finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable and Fireman Driver in Bihar Police/ Bihar Fire Services. The final selection list is available on the official CSBC website and can be downloaded by candidates who appeared in the final round of selection. CSBC had advertised 700 Driver Constable and 969 Fireman Driver vacancies in February last year.

CSBC conducted the preliminary written examination on June 10, 2018. The PET for candidates who qualified in the written examination was conducted from October 7 to October 12, 2018.

Candidates who qualified in the PET round were then called for Driving Efficiency Test. The driving test was conducted from January 5 to January 12, 2019.

Based on qualification in DET and available number of vacancies CSBC has prepared the final list of candidates selected for recruitment. Candidates can check the final merit list by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given under the 'Bihar Police' tab.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number in the downloaded pdf.

Candidates who have been recruited thus will need to report to the allotted district/unit between February 25, 2019 and March 25, 2019 with all the necessary documents.

