Bihar Constable Recruitment: Result For Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Written Exam At Csbc.bih.nic.in Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the result for written examination held for selection for the post of Lady Constables in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Written Exam Result Released New Delhi: Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the result for written examination held for selection for the post of Lady Constables in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. Candiadtes who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for Physical Evaluation Test (PET). The recruitment process is being held to fill up 675 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on December 17, 2017. PET is only qualifying in nature and final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in written examination.



How to check CSBC Lady Constables in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable Written Exam Result?



Step one: Go to official CSBC website: www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link (at the top of the page).

Step three: A pdf will open, save it and check for your roll number.



Candidates who have qualified for PET will have to carry the following documents at the designated centre: Exam Admit Card

Copy of application form

Valid photo identity proof

Matric and Intermediate or equivalent examination certificate

Certificate to prove date of birth

Bihar state SC/ST certificate if required

Bihar state domicile certificate

Home Guard (if applicable) certificate West Bengal Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 161 Sub Inspector Of Excise Vacancies



The admit card for PET qualified candidates will be available on the official website on February 20, 2018. In case any candidate is not able to download their admit card, they can obtain their duplicate admit card from the board's office in Patna on March 6 and 7, 2018.



Click here for more



Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the result for written examination held for selection for the post of Lady Constables in Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion. Candiadtes who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for Physical Evaluation Test (PET). The recruitment process is being held to fill up 675 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on December 17, 2017. PET is only qualifying in nature and final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in written examination.Step one: Go to official CSBC website: www.csbc.bih.nic.inStep two: Click on the result link (at the top of the page).Step three: A pdf will open, save it and check for your roll number.Candidates who have qualified for PET will have to carry the following documents at the designated centre: The admit card for PET qualified candidates will be available on the official website on February 20, 2018. In case any candidate is not able to download their admit card, they can obtain their duplicate admit card from the board's office in Patna on March 6 and 7, 2018.Click here for more Jobs News