Bihar Constable Exam In March, CSBC Releases Important Notice

CSBC constable exam will be held on March 14 and 21.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an important notice regarding the Bihar Constable exam which is scheduled to be held on March 14 and March 21. The exam will be held for filling a total of 8,415 vacancies. The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

Regarding the exam, the CSBC has released the list of candidates whose application forms are incomplete. These are the application forms where the photo and the signature of the candidates is not correct. The Board has asked such candidates to upload the missing photo and signature.

The list of the candidates along with their names and registration numbers is available on the website of the CSBC.

The candidates have been asked to go through the rules given in the official job notification before uploading their photos and signatures.

The option to submit the details will be available till January 27.

After this facility, if any errors are found, the application forms will be rejected, the CSBC has said.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and the standard of the question in the exam will be of intermediate (Class 10+2) level. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours and the exam will have 100 questions. Candidates have to secure minimum 30% marks in order to be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered in the final merit list. The written exam will only be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test.

Click here for more Jobs News