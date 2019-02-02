Bihar Civil Services Result Declared; Sushant Kumar Chanchal Tops Exam

BPSC has announced Bihar Civil Services result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 60th, 61st, and 62nd Common Combined Competitive Examination. The final result is available on the commission's official website. The interview round for 1650 candidates who were shortlisted after the Main examination was scheduled between November 22, 2018 and December 29, 2018. Out of the shortlisted 1650 candidates, 1591 candidates appeared for the interview round.

Based on the marks scored in Main examination and the personal interview, 642 candidates have been declared successful in the 60th, 61st, and 62nd Common Combined Competitive Examination.

Sushant Kumar Chanchal has secured the first rank with Amir Ahmad at second place and Shreya Kashyap at third place. All three have qualified for the Bihar Administrative Services.

The list of all the selected candidates is available on the commission's official website.

The marks sheet of the candidates who appeared in the examination will soon be released on the official website of the commission under the 'Marksheet' tab.

The commission has also released the cut off marks for the written exam and final exam. The cut off mark for unreserved category candidates in the written exam was 501 and final exam was 591. For female candidates of unreserved category, the cut off mark for written exam was 494 and for final exam was 584.

