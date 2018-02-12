BHEL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Application Begins Today For Engineer Trainee Post; Last Date March 12 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has finally begun the online application process for recruitment of Engineer Trainees on the basis of GATE 2018 score.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has finally begun the online application process for recruitment of Engineer Trainees on the basis of GATE 2018 score. Earlier the application process was



Important Dates



Commencement of on-line submission of applications: February 12, 2018 (10:00 AM)

Closing of on-line submission of applications: March 12, 2018 (11:59 PM)

Closing of on-line payment: March 13, 2018 (11:59 PM)



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for the posts should have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or Five year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Also the candidate should be in a position to produce their Degree/Final year marks sheets by July 1, 2018 or at the time of Interview, whichever is earlier.



Age Limit



The upper age limit for Engineer Trainees is 27 years that is candidates born before September 1, 1990 are not eligible to apply.



The upper age limit is relaxed by two years, that is 29 years, for such candidates who have studied two years' full time Post Graduate in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management.



The upper age limit will also be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.



How to Apply?



Candidates can access the online application link in the careers section on the official BHEL website. Candidates would need the following documents and information to complete their application process:

Valid Email ID (the email should be valid for at least 1 year)

Personal and Educational qualification details

Scanned Copy of Caste / Tribe/ Class certificate (for SC / ST/ OBC candidate)

Scanned Copy of Disability Certificate for Persons with Disabilities

Image of scanned photograph in jpg / jpeg format and size should not exceed 500KB

Image of scanned signature in jpg / jpeg format and size should not exceed 250 KB

Processing Fee of requisite amount (300/- in case of GEN/OBC (Non-Creamy) candidates payable online (Fee is exempted in case of SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates)

Debit / Credit Card details for making online payment



Click here for more



