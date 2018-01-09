BHEL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Application Process Postponed; Details To Be Released On February 12 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has postponed the application process schedule for recruitment through GATE 2018.

BHEL will recruit for 50 Engineer Trainee posts on the basis of GATE score. The recruitment will be for Mechanical and Electrical Engineers. BHEL will accept GATE 2018 scores for this recruitment.



The tentative number of vacancies for mechanical engineers is 30 and for electrical engineers is 20.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for the posts should have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or Five year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Also the candidate should be in a position to produce their Degree/Final year marks sheets by July 1, 2018 or at the time of Interview, whichever is earlier.



Age Limit



The upper age limit for Engineer Trainees is 27 years that is candidates born before September 1, 1990 are not eligible to apply.



The upper age limit is relaxed by two years, that is 29 years, for such candidates who have studied two years' full time Post Graduate in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management.



The upper age limit will also be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.



Selection Process



BHEL will shortlist candidates on the basis of their scores in GATE 2018 exam. Shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview after GATE results are declared.



