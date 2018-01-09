BHEL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Application Process Postponed; Details To Be Released On February 12

BHEL will recruit for 50 Engineer Trainee posts on the basis of GATE score. The recruitment will be for Mechanical and Electrical Engineers. BHEL will accept GATE 2018 scores for this recruitment.
The tentative number of vacancies for mechanical engineers is 30 and for electrical engineers is 20.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the posts should have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or Five year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Also the candidate should be in a position to produce their Degree/Final year marks sheets by July 1, 2018 or at the time of Interview, whichever is earlier.
Age Limit
The upper age limit for Engineer Trainees is 27 years that is candidates born before September 1, 1990 are not eligible to apply.
The upper age limit is relaxed by two years, that is 29 years, for such candidates who have studied two years' full time Post Graduate in Engineering or Business Administration/ Management.
The upper age limit will also be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.
Selection Process
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News