BHEL Recruitment 2018: Apply Now For 74 Engineer, Supervisor Posts

Engineer, Supervisor Posts In BHEL: Application Begins @ Careers.bhel.in

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has notified recruitment for Project Engineers and Supervisor posts and candidates may apply till July 21 for 74 vacancies. The recruitment is being done on the official website of BHEL, bhel.com. The BHEL Project Engineer and Supervisor recruitment will be done on a fixed tenure basis for 1 or 2 years. According to BHEL 2018 recruitment notification, the selected engineers candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,580 while the supervisors will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.28,180.

BHEL had started the GATE 2018 based recruitment in February this year.

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Important Things To Know

Here is everything you need to know about BHEL Recruitment 2018 for Project Engineers and Supervisors:



BHEL Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online Application begins: July 2, 2018

Online Application ends: July 21, 2018

Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application: July 26, 2018

Last day of receipt of hardcopy of Online Submitted application from far flung areas: July 31, 2018

BHEL Recruitment 2018: Eligibility



Project Engineers

The applicants must be BE/BTech in the field of Electrical/Electronics / Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Civil/ Mechanical with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.

Supervisor

The applicants must possess Diploma in the field of Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/Mechanical / Civil with at least 60% marks in total of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.

