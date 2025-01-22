Advertisement

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Hiring Trainees, Offering Salary Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh

The online application process will commence on February 1, 2025.

Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2025.
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2025: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced a recruitment drive for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Supervisor positions. A total of 400 vacancies are available, including 250 Supervisor Trainee posts and 150 Engineer Trainee posts.

The online application process will commence on February 1, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply by visiting BHEL's official website at careers.bhel.in. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2025.

The official notification states: "BHEL offers a challenging and rewarding career to young and dynamic graduate engineers in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Electronics, Chemical, and Metallurgy Engineering, as well as young diploma holders in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, and Electronics. Successful candidates will contribute towards nation-building in the fields of Power, Industry, Transmission, Renewable Energy, Transportation, Energy Storage, Defence & Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and Water."

Application Fee

For UR/EWS/OBC categories: Rs 1,072
For SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen categories: Rs 472

Salary Structure

For Engineer Trainees (ETs)

  • During the one-year training period, candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 50,000 under the pay scale of Rs 50,000-1,60,000
  • Upon successfully completing the training, trainees will be absorbed as Engineers with a basic pay of Rs 60,000 under the pay scale of Rs 60,000-1,80,000

For Supervisor Trainees (STs)

  • During the one-year training period, candidates will receive a basic pay of Rs 32,000 under the pay scale of Rs 32,000-1,00,000
  • After successfully completing the training, trainees will be absorbed as Supervisors with a basic pay of Rs 33,500 under the pay scale of Rs 33,500-1,20,000
BHEL Trainee Recruitment 2025, BHEL Trainee Recruitment, BHEL
