Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Invites Applications To Recruit Young Professionals

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the selection of candidates as Young Professionals. A total of 7 Young Professionals will be selected of which 5 will be recruited in Corporate Strategy Management group, 1 in Corporate Finance and 1 in the Corporate HR group. "The position(s) shall be based at New Delhi," BHEL has said. Application forms for the recruitment is available on the official website of BHEL. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms on or before December 31.

"The period of engagement shall be for one year which can be further extended by a period of one year at a time or till the completion of assignment (whichever is earlier). However, the maximum tenure shall be limited to three years," it has said.

The minimum educational qualification required for this position is postgraduate degree or 2 year postgraduate Diploma in management with specialisation in the relevant discipline. The age of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. For Corporate Strategy Management, Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference, BHEL has said. Candidates should also have minimum two years of work experience.

"Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma, should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10," it has been mentioned in the notification.

