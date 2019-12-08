BHEL Announces Jobs For Diploma, Graduate Engineers

A total of 23 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited application from diploma and graduate engineers in civil discipline for recruitment to the posts of project supervisor and project engineer, respectively for Semi-Conductors and Photo Voltaic group. Eligible candidates can submit application at the official website of the BHEL till December 21. A total of 23 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment which would be on contract for a period of 2 years. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in aggregate in the qualifying exam.

"If the number of eligible applicants for a post is in the ratio of up to 1:10 to the number of vacancies, Personal Interviews shall be conducted for all the eligible candidates. However, if the number of eligible applicants for a post is in excess of the ratio of 1:10 to the number of vacancies, the number of candidates will be restricted for Personal Interview on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in qualifying examination [degree/ diploma]," reads the job notice released by BHEL.

After submitting the application online candidates also have to submit the hard copy of the application. The hard copy of online submitted applications should reach BHEL by December 26 and for far-flung areas the last date for submission of application is December 31.

