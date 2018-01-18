BEL To Recruit For Contract Engineers, Check Details Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Contract Engineers.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BEL Recruitment For Contract Engineers, Check Details New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Contract Engineers. A total of 26 vacancies are open for recruitment on contractual basis for a period of one year at Naval Systems SBU at Bangalore Unit. Out of the total number of posts 16 are available for electronics discipline. Candidates with 'First class in BE/B.Tech (Electronics / Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication) and Mechanical from a recognized University/ Institution,' are eligible to apply.



Applicants must be 25 years and less as on 1 January 2018. 'Preference will be given to those with six months experience in the similar area preferably in Engineering Industry .Candidates who have undergone One year Apprenticeship training will be preferred,' clarifies the recruiting body about eligibility criteria.



The last date for submission of application is 26 January 2018.



Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The written test will comprise of objective type questions in the mechanical and electronics discipline. 'Candidates are required to produce all original certificates, a photocopy of each of them and a recent passport size colour photograph, on the day of the written test / interview.'



Candidates who have not completed the qualifying degree should not apply.



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Contract Engineers. A total of 26 vacancies are open for recruitment on contractual basis for a period of one year at Naval Systems SBU at Bangalore Unit. Out of the total number of posts 16 are available for electronics discipline. Candidates with 'First class in BE/B.Tech (Electronics / Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication, Electronics & Telecommunication) and Mechanical from a recognized University/ Institution,' are eligible to apply.Applicants must be 25 years and less as on 1 January 2018. 'Preference will be given to those with six months experience in the similar area preferably in Engineering Industry .Candidates who have undergone One year Apprenticeship training will be preferred,' clarifies the recruiting body about eligibility criteria.The last date for submission of application is 26 January 2018. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The written test will comprise of objective type questions in the mechanical and electronics discipline. 'Candidates are required to produce all original certificates, a photocopy of each of them and a recent passport size colour photograph, on the day of the written test / interview.'Candidates who have not completed the qualifying degree should not apply.