BBMP Announces 250 Vacancies Under National Urban Health Mission

BBMP recruitment notification 2019: 250 vacancies announced under National Urban Health Mission

BBMP recruitment notification 2019: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a notification for recruitment of 250 posts in National Urban Health Mission's Bangalore City Health & Family Welfare Society. The BBMP recruitment notification intends to conduct walk-ill interview for 22 various cadres vacant under various Bangalore City Health & Family Welfare Society programme under National Health Mission for one year purely on contractual basis. Posts include Specialist Radiologist, Specialist Physician, Medical Officers, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, OT Technician, X-Ray Technician, Mamogram Technician (Female), Auxiliary Nursing Mid wifery and Specialist MBBS and many other posts.

In the BBMP recruitment notification released on July 17, the Auxiliary Nursing Mid wifery or ANM has 163 vacancies.

Read: LIC Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims Result Declared; Main Exam In August

Educational qualification, total number of posts, consolidated pay, date, time and place of interview has been provided on the official BBMP recruitment notification.

"The eligible candidates are requested to come with all relevant original and photo copy of documents to walk in Selection on the above mentioned place and dates. Bangalore City Health & Family Welfare Society reserves the right to increase or reduce the number of posts," said the official notification hosted at the BBMP website.

Read: SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019: CRPF Releases Admit Card For Physical Standard Test

"All the posts are purely on contractual basis for one year tenure. For Eligibility criteria and other information please contact the office of CPMU, 3rd floor, B13N1P Head Office, NR Square, Bangalore: 560002, Phone:080-22110445, Email id:cpmobbmp@gmail.com and visit BBMP website www.bbmp.gov.in," said he official notification.

Read: Bihar Technical Services Commission Announces More Than 9000 Staff Nurse, Tutor Vacancy

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.