Vizag DCC Bank Invites Applications For Staff Assistant/Clerk Post

Bank Jobs, Vizag DCC Bank Recruitment, Staff Assistant/Clerk Post

District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Visakhapatnam has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Assistants/ Clerks. A total of 61 posts are open for recruitment out of which 19 are reserved for women in each of the categories. The last date to apply for the recruitment is July 2, 2018. The DCC Bank will conduct online examination for selecting candidates on July 21, 2018.

Applicants must have graduation qualification and must be in the age group of 18-30 years. Candidate must have studied 'within the District for a period of not less than four consecutive academic years ending with the academic year in which he/she appeared or, as the case may be, first appeared for the Graduation examination,' reads the official job notification. Before applying, candidates are suggested to go through the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official job notification.

Knowledge of English and Proficiency in local language (Telugu) is essential.

The online test will consist of questions from general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 140 questions totaling to 150 marks. The medium of the exam will be English and for each wrong answer there will be a penalty of 0.25 mark.

