While Mothers Took Exam, Police Took Care Of Babies. Internet Lauds Assam Police

The shared photograph is from an examination centre at Darrang district of the state.

Nothing can cheer you up more than seeing the dutiful police personnel cuddling infants with all smiles and responsibility while their mothers are writing job exams. In one such benevolent act, which has won the heart of netizens, Assam Police has shared images where female police personnel are seen attending to the babies of the examinees.

"Children sleep soundly in mother's tender arms. When their Moms are busy writing teacher recruitment (TET) exam, Assam Police ensured that the babies are cuddled up in safe & secure hands," tweeted Kula Saikia, Assam DGP and shared the images where the babies are seen smiling and smirking in the arms of the police.

Children sleep soundly in mother's tender arms.



When their Moms are busy writing teacher recruitment (TET) exam ,Assam Police ensured that the babies are cuddled up in safe & secure hands. pic.twitter.com/P0pV6QvsSk — Kula Saikia, IPS (@saikia_kula) November 10, 2019

The images, showing two lady police holding the babies, has been liked by more than 2000 twitter accounts and has been shared close to 500 times.

Tweeples have lauded Assam Police's gesture.

The shared photograph is from an examination centre at Darrang district of the state.

"Mother is a verb. It's something you do, not just who you are! Assam Police personnel in Darrang district taking care of the lil' ones, while their mothers write the TET Exam," the Assam Police has also tweeted, the same images, from its official handle.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.