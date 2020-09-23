Assam Police To Fill 444 Vacancies, Registration Begins

Assam Police has announced to fill 444 vacancies.

Assam Police has begun recruitment process to fill a total of 444 vacancies in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam. "Applications must be submitted online through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) and will be received with effect from 21-09-2020. The last date of receiving application will be 10-10-2020," it has notified.

Vacancy Details

Graduates, class 12 pass candidates can apply for the post. Details on the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria is available in the job notification.

Eligibility Criteria

"It is mandatory for the candidates to mention proper address, PIN code, valid email address and mobile phone number in the application form as the same will be required to inform them regarding the status of their applications and convey other related information," Assam Police has notified.

Candidates will be selected through two tests. "Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for first phase test which will be a written test which will be conducted at any convenient venues depending upon the number of candidates," it has said. The test will have questions from general mathematics, English and vernacular, logical reasoning and aptitude, Assam's history, geography, polity and economy and questions from general awareness and current affairs.

The second phase test will be computer based exam to test the knowledge of posts applied and proficiency in computer operations.

Click here for more Jobs News