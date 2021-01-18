Indian Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally At Kolhapur In March, Registration Open

Indian Army recruitment rally at Kolhapur will be held from March 5 to March 24.

The Indian Army has notified that it will hold a recruitment rally for male candidates at Kolhapur from March 5 to March 24. Candidates will be selected for Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical / Inventory Management (All Arms) and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant posts.

Candidates willing to participate in the rally have to register their candidature online, the army has said. Candidates have to login to joinindianarmy.nic.in and can fill and submit the application forms till February 20.

The rally will be held at Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Candidates of districts Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra State and North Goa & South Goa of Goa State can participate in the rally.

The Indian Army has said that the admit cards for the rally will be sent to candidates to their registered email address from February 24 to March 2.

"In view of the present covid-19 situation, the candidates are advised to carry out Covid test and bring test report along with admit card. Candidate who had not undergone the test will not be permitted," it has been mentioned in the notification.

"The Recruitment Rally will also be held for the post of Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) for all eligible candidates of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Online registration for Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) is also mandatory. For registration dates refer to notification dates uploaded in www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website by Directorate General Recruitment/ Recruiting C, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army)," the Indian Army has said in the notification.

"Meanwhile, the army has cancelled the recruitment rallies of Jalandhar zone for Ferozepur, Srinagar (Bandipora), Srinagar (Kargil) and Amritsar. Candidates have to register again for the recruitment rallies for recruiting year 2021-2022 once the fresh notification is uploaded on website, the Indian Army has said.

The recruitment rally scheduled to be held at Thiruvananthapuram has also been postponed.

Click here for more Jobs News