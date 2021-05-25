Indian Army Begins Registration For SSC (Technical); Graduate Engineers Eligible

Indian Army has begun registration for SSC Technical entry scheme

Indian Army has begun registration for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Application forms are available on the official website. The deadline for registration is June 23. The course will begin in October 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A total of 191 vacancies will be filled.

"Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army," it has notified.

Apply Online

Eligibility, Vacancy, Other Details

For widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness, the upper age limit is 35 years as on October 1, 2021. For others the age limit is 20-27 years.

Candidates who are in the final year of the engineering degree should submit the proof of passing within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of the training.

The duration of the training will be 49 weeks.

Candidates who complete the training successfully will be awarded Postgraduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies by University of Madras.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSB interviews on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. There will be two stages of exam. Candidates who clear the first stage will be allowed to appear in the second stage exam. "Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria," reads the official notification.

