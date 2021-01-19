Over 4,000 Candidates Participate In Army Recruitment Rally In Secunderabad

Indian Army held recruitment rally at Secunderabad in which 4114 candidates had participated.

In the recruitment rally of the Indian Army held at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad under Unit HQ quota, a total of 4,114 candidates have participated, an official statement has said. These candidates would be put through physical fitness test and medical exam, the statement adds.

The rally is being held amid all COVID precautions, it says.

Army recruitment rally under Unit HQ quota commenced on 04 Jan'21 at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad. A total of 4114 candidates from all over India reported for enrolment and would be put through physical fitness test & medical exam. The rally is being held amid all COVID precautions. pic.twitter.com/nEeyrWaHPB — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) January 18, 2021

The army will hold another recruitment rally at Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet from March 5 to March 24. The registration for this rally has begun today. Candidates can register till February 17.

Currently, another rally is also being held at Tripura for recruitment of Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical/ All Arms, and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms). A written test will be held for medically fit candidates and the date of the written test will be intimated at the rally site and through admit card, the Indian Army. Admit cards of the written test will be issued at the rally site itself, it has added.

