Telangana: Army Recruitment Rally In Secunderabad To Be Held In January 2021

Secunderabad, Telangana: Indian Army recruitment rally will be held in January 2021.

Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad Telangana from January 18, 2021 to February 28, 2021. The army recruitment rally will be held for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty (GD), Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Sports trial for outstanding sportsmen (open category), who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics and Kabbadi, will be held on January 15. These candidates are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am. These candidates should take the certificates of National or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17.5 to 21 years and it is 17.5 to 23 years for other categories.

"Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate. Education qualification needed for Soldier Trademan (10th Standard) is 'Passed 10th Standard (33%)' and that for Soldier Tradesman (8th Std) is 'Passed 8th standard'. The same for Soldier Tech(AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory," as per an official statement.

"For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre e-mail Address- airawat0804@nic.in or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in site for more information about recruitment rally," the statement adds.

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be awarded for incorrect answers in Common Entrance Exam.

"The conduct of the rally is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month of January 2021. Commandant AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to COVID-19 pandemic," the army has said.

